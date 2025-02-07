Rawaan Alkhatib takes us on a hot date, offering a global perspective on the ancient superfood. Chewy and gooey, small batch bakes are perfect when you want just a little sweetness — and Edd Kimber knows how to mix them up. Camilla Wynne shows us how to make stunning candied fruit. Peter Gregg pursues happiness via maple syrup. Baker and chocolatier Valerie Gordon explains how she sugars rose petals for her bestselling petits fours.
Dates, candied fruit, maple syrup
From this Episode:
The humble date headlines a gorgeous new cookbook
14 min
With hacks for peanut butter and shortbread cookies, Edd Kimber celebrates small-batch baking
12 min
Camilla Wynne's candied fruit stands out on its own and it can bedazzle cakes and pies
14 min
Bucket list: How one man found happiness by tapping trees for maple syrup
10 min