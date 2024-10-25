Making pumpkin candy is a perfect way to preserve October's most iconic vegetable

It's pumpkin season! That's good news for scholar and editor Darra Goldstein, who says pumpkin is one of her favorite vegetables. Most of us, however, don't think of pumpkins as being edible.

"I think that's probably because most pumpkins that are grown in the United States aren't really," Goldstein says. "They're edible but they don't taste very good. They're very fibrous and they have kind of a flat, often watery flavor to them. But if you get eating pumpkins, it's just a spectacular vegetable, whether you roast it or turn it into a soup, which you can bake in the pumpkin for a really nice presentation."





In Preserved: Vegetables, the latest in a series of four books devoted to preservation, she presents a few ways to preserve October's most iconic vegetable. On the salty side, you can brine pickles inside a raw pumpkin. On the sweet side, Goldstein explains how to turn pumpkins into candy.

"After the Arabs introduced sugar to Sicily, candying with sugar as opposed to honey really came into vogue. Particularly the nuns in Sicily created these amazing confections," Goldstein says.





To succeed, you need to start with what are often called sugar pumpkins or cinderella pumpkins. Then, you boil the diced vegetable in a sugar syrup several times so it absorbs the sugar syrup. Eventually, you do a long, slow boil. The pumpkin turns a deep golden brown color, and it looks like crystalline cubes, which are dusted with confectioners' sugar and cornstarch.



