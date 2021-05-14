“It’s not unlike what the Victorian era looked like when it comes to documenting plants and animals,” says journalist Doug Bierend of the citizen scientists behind the current mushroom movement.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Mushroom species are prolific and diverse, and less than 10% of them are documented, according to Doug Bierend. Now the lesser-known fungi are being embraced and studied by groups of naturalists across the country. Journalist Bierend goes “In Search of Mycotopia” in his latest book.
Mushrooms were not recognized as a distinct kingdom of life until 1969, reports Doug Bierend. He explores the past, present, and future of mushrooms in “In Search for Mycotopia.” Photo courtesy of Chelsea Green.