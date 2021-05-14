Mushroom species are prolific and diverse, and less than 10% of them are documented, according to Doug Bierend. Now the lesser-known fungi are being embraced and studied by groups of naturalists across the country. Journalist Bierend goes “In Search of Mycotopia” in his latest book.

Mushrooms were not recognized as a distinct kingdom of life until 1969, reports Doug Bierend. He explores the past, present, and future of mushrooms in “In Search for Mycotopia.” Photo courtesy of Chelsea Green.