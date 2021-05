A shift has occurred in how the media conditioned the public to think about men’s bodies and ideals. When plumb was a sign of prosperity and class status, the 20th century brought expectations of the rigorous and strong male. In the book “Diners, Dudes & Diets,” author and professor Emily Contois examines the increasing anxiety of men’s bodies, gender-coded foods in the media, and what’s next for “the dude” during the #MeToo movement and its toxic misogyny.



Dudes with dad bods enjoy drinking an entire six-pack and not sharing their pizza. Professor Emily Contois explores male body concepts and food in “Diners, Dudes & Diets.”Photo courtesy of The University of North Carolina Press.