A new symposium exploring Southern California Foodways

On October 11, 2019, the Southern California Foodways Project will host its first symposium at the Autry Museum of the American West. Board member and CSU-Long Beach sociology professor Oliver Wang spoke with KCRW’s Good Food to preview the events.
A People’s History of Southern California Foodways
Friday, October 11, 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday's events have been cancelled
The Autry in Griffith Park
Admission: Friday $30 / Saturday $100 / Full conference $125 / Autry Members $115
Tickets and information