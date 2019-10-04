A globetrotting quest to find the world's best restaurants

In Mumbai, Besha Rodell visited Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, which specializes in Gujarati thali.

In Mumbai, Besha Rodell visited Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, which specializes in Gujarati thali. Photo credit: Besha Rodell

Over four months, New York Times columnist Besha Rodell traveled more than 100,000 miles, visited six continents, and spent nearly 300 hours in the air. It was a mission to find 30 of the World’s Best restaurants for the first-ever joint list between Travel and Leisure and Food & Wine. A former restaurant critic for the LA Weekly, Besha was recently back in Los Angeles and visited KCRW’s Good Food to talk about her experience. 


A vista of the Soča Valley in Slovenia, where Besha Rodell visited the restaurant Hisa Franko. Photo credit: Besha Rodell

A plate of sea urchin at Rene Redzepi's Noma in Copenhagen. Photo credit: Besha Rodell
Evan Kleiman

Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia