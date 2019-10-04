Over four months, New York Times columnist Besha Rodell traveled more than 100,000 miles, visited six continents, and spent nearly 300 hours in the air. It was a mission to find 30 of the World’s Best restaurants for the first-ever joint list between Travel and Leisure and Food & Wine. A former restaurant critic for the LA Weekly, Besha was recently back in Los Angeles and visited KCRW’s Good Food to talk about her experience.



A vista of the Soča Valley in Slovenia, where Besha Rodell visited the restaurant Hisa Franko. Photo credit: Besha Rodell A vista of the Soča Valley in Slovenia, where Besha Rodell visited the restaurant Hisa Franko. Photo credit: Besha Rodell