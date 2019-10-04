Bill Addison’s excellent adventure in Lebanon

LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison will tell you that he has a particularly soft spot for Lebanese food. Recently, he was able to indulge his cravings on a nine-day trip to Lebanon with a dear friend. He gives Good Food’s Evan Kleiman a few of his trip’s highlights, while recommending a few noteworthy Lebanese restaurants here in Los Angeles.
Hayat’s Kitchen
11009 Burbank Blvd Unit #117
North Hollywood, CA 91601
Mona’s Kitchen
18970 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356
Playa’s Pita
8501 Pershing Dr,
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293