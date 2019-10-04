Bill Addison’s excellent adventure in Lebanon

Bill Addison gives Good Food’s Evan Kleiman a few of his trip’s highlights, while recommending a few noteworthy Lebanese restaurants here in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Bill Addison/Los Angeles Times

LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison will tell you that he has a particularly soft spot for Lebanese food. Recently, he was able to indulge his cravings on a nine-day trip to Lebanon with a dear friend. He gives Good Food’s Evan Kleiman a few of his trip’s highlights, while recommending a few noteworthy Lebanese restaurants here in Los Angeles.

Hayat’s Kitchen
11009 Burbank Blvd Unit #117
North Hollywood, CA 91601

Mona’s Kitchen 
18970 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356

Playa’s Pita 
8501 Pershing Dr, 
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia