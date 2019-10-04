Bill Addison’s excellent adventure in Lebanon

LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison will tell you that he has a particularly soft spot for Lebanese food. Recently, he was able to indulge his cravings on a nine-day trip to Lebanon with a dear friend. He gives Good Food’s Evan Kleiman a few of his trip’s highlights, while recommending a few noteworthy Lebanese restaurants here in Los Angeles.

Hayat’s Kitchen

11009 Burbank Blvd Unit #117

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Mona’s Kitchen

18970 Ventura Blvd

Tarzana, CA 91356

Playa’s Pita

8501 Pershing Dr,

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293