Los Angeles chef Curtis Stone is a native Australian who’s traveled the world in search of new ingredients and exceptional wine. His global worldview is evident at his restaurants Maude and Gwen—and now, PBS.



Mud Crabbing with Aboriginal Elders in Western Australia. Photo credit: Paul Bell Mud Crabbing with Aboriginal Elders in Western Australia. Photo credit: Paul Bell

No stranger to food TV, Stone is the host of a brand new show that premieres this weekend, called “Field Trip with Curtis Stone.” Distributed by American Public Television, the six episodes depict Stone and his team in locales such as Australia, Italy, and Spain while they gather ideas for the region-inspired tasting menus at Maude in Beverly Hills.



Yarrie Station in Western Australia. Photo credit: Margaret Bertling

In Southern California, “Field Trip with Curtis Stone” debuts on Monday, October 7 at 7:30 pm on PBS SoCal. Check local listings for airtimes.