Executive Director of Los Angeles Food Policy Council (LAFPC) Christine Tran shared the results of the Fresh Ideas for Calfresh study which revealed why Angelenos who qualify for federally funded food assistance, known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program), don’t apply.

By partnering with First 5 LA, the LAFPC held a listening tour of all five supervisorial districts of the county. Community conversations included 400 Angelenos and a panel from the Department of Public Social Services, who oversees the CalFresh program. They were able to answer questions of why many residents don’t have access. Enrollment fairs were also part of the listening tour and administrative support was provided. The project started in May 2019 and moved to a virtual format following the onset of the pandemic.

“Stigma is often cited as the reason why someone may not want to apply or participate in the program,” says Tran. “To go further requires a conversation and the uniqueness about this project was about creating spaces for that communication to happen.”