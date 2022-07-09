Gacia Tachejian is a Valley girl who grew up in Reseda in a big Armenian family. That's where she learned to appreciate Armenian and Turkish-style coffee. While working as a behavioral researcher, she couldn't find the kind of coffee she loved so she started roasting her own. That led to a coffee cart that was so successful that in December 2021, she opened Laidrey, a brick-and-mortar cafe in Tarzana. For someone who claims she's not much of a risk-taker, it was quite the leap of faith. Tachejian is the subject for this week’s, "In the Weeds."