Craig McNamara and his father couldn't have been more different. As the secretary of defense under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, Robert McNamara was the prime architect of America's Vietnam War policy. Craig, who came of age in the late 1960s, had a different point of view. He attended anti-war protests and, after failing his draft board physical, dropped out of Stanford University and spent time in South America. There, he discovered a passion for working the land.

When he returned to the United States, he bought a walnut farm in Northern California. He has made it his life's work to practice and advocate for restorative farming. He has also spent years grappling with his father's legacy, nowhere more eloquently than in his recent memoir, "Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today."



