Celebrating El Cholo's 100th Anniversary

In 1923, Ron Salisbury's grandparents opened El Cholo in a bungalow on Western Avenue. While 99% of restaurants come and go, this one somehow endured. After a century in business, El Cholo is an L.A. institution and at 90 years old Ron is still at the helm. This year, the restaurant celebrates its 100th anniversary, making it the oldest Mexican restaurant in California and the 3rd oldest in the country. To commemorate this milestone, we sent Los Angeles Times columnist, KCRW contributor and El Cholo superfan Gustavo Arellano along with Good Food producer Elina Shatkin to talk to Ron. He has a story about everything, including how El Cholo grew to become a mini-empire.