‘Eating E.T.’ and ‘The Cow of Tomorrow’: Looking at the future of food through the lens of art

“What will we call the age of catastrophes?” was the premise behind curator Zane Cerpina and Stahl Stenslie’s project “The Anthropocene Cookbook.” As the world continues to change in the Age of Man, so will our chances of survival. The project of collected art pieces imagines the cuisine of the future, instead of falling fatalistically headfirst into doomsday. With backgrounds in art and technology, Cerpina and Stenslie take an inventive and proactive approach to considering how future generations will eat and thrive.
Projects include using resources from human waste such as distilling whiskey from urine, 3-D printing imposter foods from insect powder, and imagining raw materials like plastic, pollution, and radiation as part of the human diet.