The frenzied last days of LA's oldest bar and restaurant

They say you don't know what you've got until it's gone. And when it comes to L.A.'s historic restaurants, that seems especially true. Reporter Jennifer Swann explains why crowds are lining up around the block in downtown LA, not to try something new but to get one last taste of the past.

In Los Angeles, waiting in line can be a competitive sport. We wait for pizza pop-ups, sneaker drops, and sample sales. But the slow-moving line that lately has wrapped along 6th Street toward Main in downtown LA isn't full of people waiting to try something new. Instead, they're hungry for a taste of the old — possibly for one last time.

"It's kind of heartbreaking to hear about something 117 years old, survives two World Wars and a pandemic, and now it's all coming to an end," says Davis Desmond. He came out from Burbank on a recent Saturday afternoon to bid farewell to Cole's French Dip, the city's oldest bar and restaurant, famous for its French dip sandwiches and stiff Old Fashioneds.

Like a lot of others braving the two-hour wait, Davis had never been to Cole's before. It was only after he heard the news that it would be closing Aug. 2 that he thought to himself: "I'm going to regret not going."

Dozens of others apparently had the same thought. And therein lies the rub: It wasn't until Cole's announced it was going under that customers started clamoring to get inside. It's a familiar, if not unfortunate, story.

"It happened with Greenblatt's in Hollywood, it happened at The Pantry, you know, same thing," says Brian Ehrlich, who lives in Tarzana and also stood in line waiting to get into Cole's. (He says he's been there "many times" before.) "Everybody came out. Everybody thought, ‘Well, maybe we can save it,' but too little too late, I guess."





Over the last few years, L.A.'s decades-old restaurants and bars have been closing at an alarming clip. Some never recovered from the loss of business during the pandemic. Then the costs of food, rent, and labor started rising. There was inflation, gentrification, and supply chain issues to contend with. Fires damaged or destroyed some restaurants. More recently, ICE raids have depressed businesses, emptied out otherwise busy streets, and kept some would-be immune from financial collapse.

"You can't take any of these places for granted," says Jake Hook, who holds court in a front booth at Cole's, surrounded by dark wood paneling and red patterned wallpaper.

He's wedged in alongside about a dozen other 20-and-30-somethings eating French dips with spicy pickles and even spicier mustard. They're all here for this month's meeting of the Diner Preservation Society, a group whose goal is to support and promote historic restaurants in Los Angeles — places where the signs are often neon, the portions tend to be large, and the servers have usually been at it for years. In other words, the places most at risk of closing.

"It's really cool being part of a group that's trying to combat the sterilization of L.A.," says Marina Aligh, who discovered the group on Instagram and has been attending meet-ups ever since. "We've lost so many very cool historic spots this year and, you know, the best way that we can kind of prevent that is with our dollars."





Hook started the group last December, after hearing that 67-year-old Norm's on La Cienega was in danger of being booted out of its space by Raising Cane's, which owns the property on which it sits. The fast food chain left Norm's alone after public outcry — at least for two more years, when Norms' lease expires, according to the Los Angeles Times — but the news made Hook realize just how vulnerable many storied restaurants really are.

For roughly the past year, the 31-year-old — better known by his Instagram and Substack handle, Diner Theory — has been writing and posting about historic eateries and hosting public meet-ups aimed at supporting them. This month's meet-up was originally going to be held at Nate 'n Al's, the 80-year-old Jewish deli, which may soon be relocated from its spot in Beverly Hills, but Hook pivoted once he heard the news about Cole's.

That kind of thing happens not infrequently, making the group's meet-ups lately feel more like a funeral than a celebration. They went to 77-year-old Papa Cristo's before it closed in May. A few weeks earlier, they waited in line seven hours to get seated at The Pantry one last time.

Afterward, they went to Cole's, "just with the mindset of like, let's go have a drink, let's have a night cap. Let's keep supporting old school classic institutions," says J.J. Figueroa, another member of the Diner Preservation Society. "I don't think then we would've even thought it would happen here. It's kind of a weird foreshadowing that when one closed, we came here, and it ended up being one of the next places [to close]."





In a lot of ways, Cole's tells the story of a changing downtown. In the early 1900s, it was frequented by traders at the L.A. Stock Exchange, another defunct institution. The traders' names are immortalized on a plaque above the bar "and it's storied that they had spent so much time there that the owner at the time put a phone at the end of the bar that was a direct line to the trading room floor so that they could basically trade from Cole's," says Leandro DiMonriva, a bartender who worked at Cole's for a decade, up until being furloughed at the start of the pandemic.

Back when the L.A. Stock Exchange was in business, so too was the Pacific Electric Railway Company. Its red car terminal was housed directly above Cole's, and the restaurant even had "a stairway that led up to the doorway to this train station," says DiMonriva, an unofficial Cole's historian who runs a YouTube channel called The Educated Barfly.

He worked at Cole's at a time when it was an anchor of what the late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold called LA's "cocktail moment." In a 2009 LA Weekly feature, Gold praised the "superb rye Old-Fashioned" at Cole's and marveled at the cocktails in its attached speakeasy, The Varnish, which served a "mind-blowing Gin and It" and "the best brandy Sazerac of your life."

"The Varnish was a seed of so many other things happening around Los Angeles and so many other places opening and young bartenders getting their start," says Eric Alperin, a former partner and bartender at The Varnish, which closed last year. "We lived through this golden age from like 2009 to 2019, this golden age of downtown Los Angeles, of food and beverage in this city."





Those days are long gone, but with the news of Cole's impending closure, the big crowds have made it feel a bit like Disneyland. On a recent Saturday, the restaurant is slammed. They've been running out of sandwiches almost daily, one staffer says. At one point, around dinner time, they put a pause on all food orders to give the kitchen time to catch up. They also stop doing takeout. Rumor has it, people have been ordering food and then reselling it.

It's chaotic, and for some of the bartenders, bittersweet. "Where was everybody at when we needed them?" says one bartender who was called in to handle the rush of traffic. "All of a sudden everybody wants to come?"

Meanwhile, the Diner Preservation Society is about to give up its prime booth near the front of the restaurant. But they're not ready to go home just yet. Hook floats the idea of going to the Golden Gopher, a 120-year-old bar nearby. It's actually owned by the same hospitality group that's offloading Cole's.

But Figueroa remembers what happened the last time the group went for a drink somewhere after a meet-up: It soon announced it was closing. He doesn't want to jinx it. He knows any place with a little bit of history in this town could disappear at any moment.

But ultimately, the group decides to tempt fate. True to their mission, they go to have a cocktail.



