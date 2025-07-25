Between tabbouleh and tian, a lifetime of global recipes

Many of us come from families that have lived in diaspora, away from our historical homes. Some of us create our own personal diaspora as we walk through life, moving from place to place as circumstance or intention dictates.

Artist and Jewish food writer Linda Dangoor has lived an interesting life and with each move her culinary traditions expanded to accommodate new surroundings, new friends, and new ingredients. It's been a fascinating life. Her book, which is part memoir, part cookbook, is From the Tigris to the Thames: Flavours of a Journey.

Evan Kleiman: You have a sentence in your book that I really love. It describes so many of us. You say, "Our identity is at once plural and partial." Can you talk a little bit about that and how it's expressed in your life?

Linda Dangoor: Actually, that is a quote that I put in the book. It comes from Salman Rushdie, who says our identity is at once plural and partial, and I find that it's something that is very suited to our modern world, where many of us now are part of not just one culture but many cultures or groups.

I feel very Iraqi in many ways. Although I left when I was 10 years old, my link to it was through the language, through Arabic, which I loved so much. However, in every other country that I lived in or sojourned in, I felt I could be French or Spanish or English. So for a long time, it was sort of confusing because I thought I had to choose. But actually, I feel more comfortable being a mosaic.





I love that. It's like if we have to choose, then we're contracting our life, and if we accept the plurality, it's an expansion of our lives.

Yeah, but you know, things are so compartmentalized, and people can only understand one thing. I find that even in my artwork, if I were to change my style or if I were to paint and to do ceramics, they get confused. So they think, oh, you do both. I see. Well, which one are you? It's the same thing with cultures. I think we adapt and we absorb.

We're not necessarily just where we are from but we are made up of everything else that has happened to us. So the identity is multifold, and it happens in food as well. I always love to say when an Ashkenazi peppers his speech with a few words of Yiddish, it has the same resonance for him as for the Mizrahi who sprinkles his bread with za'atar and olive oil. It has to do with a taste of belonging.

Tell us a bit about growing up in Iraq, about your home, your family, and maybe your most enduring memory of that time and food memory.

As I said, I left when I was 10 years old, and we went to live in Lebanon after that, so my memories revolve around the school, the house, and the Tigris River, which was a big part of our life, because it would flow right in front of our house. We lived with my grandparents, my aunts. We looked forward to one dish, which is called t'bit. That dish is a chicken dish that is submerged in rice and left overnight, Friday night till Saturday, and we would eat it on Saturday for lunch. We used to look forward to it, even though it was every week we had it.





Tell me a little bit about the flavors that are in it. Is it extremely stripped down? Is there onion? Is there cumin?

There are lots of spices, but they're not like the Indian spices where they're very hot. Spices are ground cumin, ground cinnamon, cardamom, and a mixture called baharat, which is of the same thing; cumin, cardamom. You can actually buy these already now in England anyway, called baharat, which means spices, and there's a bit of ground ginger, paprika, and, of course, a pinch of cloves, not too much.

The chicken is rubbed with that and the inside of the chicken is stuffed with rice, with all these herbs, and sometimes organ meat, or some people just put a bit of chicken breast inside. Then this chicken is cooked a little bit before putting the rice on top and some stock or water. It is completely covered with rice, so it's buried in rice. The taste is wonderful. It's very, very subtle. Very nice. It's not too strong, but it's very delicious.

Your family moved when you were 10 from Iraq to Lebanon. You were still in the Arab world. Was it very dislocating for you? What felt familiar and what felt completely different?

It was wonderful. For me, it was wonderful. It was the first time I saw the sea. I'd always been a river girl. But the most important thing was the food. The food was so different. The people were joyful, always wanting to have fun. It was a completely different atmosphere, if you like, than in Iraq. Their food was lighter, little plates. They didn't have so many stews as we did. They didn't have so much rice as we did. Olives and olive oil, all this I discovered in Beirut, in Lebanon, and it was a joyful time, really liberating for us, in a way.

But I must tell you, the one thing that I missed was the water. The water in Iraq, or in Baghdad, from what I remember, it must have been very soft. Water was delicious. You talk to any Iraqi, they would tell you the same thing. Went to Lebanon and the water was different, and it didn't taste very nice. Ever since, I've never liked water anywhere.





That's so interesting. What food of Lebanon marked you during that period of your life that you've brought forward into the present?

Sometimes, very, very simple things that I still make for breakfast. You get labneh, which is like a yogurt, but not so watery. You put that on a plate and you put a little bit of za'atar on top and olive oil, and you have it in the morning with a bit of bread. So that's one.

Makdous, which is this one I loved very much, and I do make it from time to time, is stuffed aubergines, what you call eggplants in America, and it's pickled in oil. These aubergines are stuffed with red peppers, walnuts, and garlic. The taste is exquisite. These tastes I never tasted in Iraq. They were so different. Also, I tasted falafel balls. So very small things, very small plates, nothing extraordinary but packed with a kind of sunshine.

I want to jump to London the first time around for you. You were a teen in London during the swinging '60s. Do you remember from that time, particular foods that you loved?

Yes! Everything that was highly processed, we adored. Everything! You know, because it was different. It was amazing. Peaches in tins, that was so delicious with cream on. I never had that. We had the best peaches ever in Iraq and Lebanon because they came off the tree. It was so fresh. But we liked peaches that were tinned. We liked custard from a packet. Instant mashed potato. Things like that. But we liked the milk. I remember we liked the milk because we didn't like the milk in Iraq or Lebanon. The milk that we had in London was pasteurized and it didn't taste of the cow, whereas in Lebanon and in Iraq, even though we boiled it, it came straight from the cow. We boiled it but it still smelt of the animal. So we drank a lot of milk when we arrived in London.





Linda, I would love it if we could talk about now in your current kitchen, that part of the book. Tell us about your cauliflower tabbouleh. It's so interesting.

A lot of people are allergic to gluten. A lot of my friends. And it is one of my favorite salads, tabbouleh. The way I was taught in Lebanon is a little different than what you get in restaurants now. I was taught to put much more of the wheat bulgur in, so it's not just a few dots of bulgur and a lot of parsley. And this is the way I love to eat it. Because of that, I thought, how can I make it gluten-free? So I devised this thing with the cauliflower. I tried it once or twice. I tried it raw, and it didn't work very well. I tried it again, steamed a little bit, and then chopped it very, very, very finely, minced it, really, and put all the same ingredients of mint, parsley, spring onions. And it tastes delicious.

Not every dish that we make is considered a star by our friend circle. But for you, what is an absolute smashing star dish of yours?

Oh, God. I always make a sweet called mahallabia. It's a milk sweet that I can do with milk, or I can make it with almond milk. It's a lovely, lovely dish, and it has rose water in it. I think that's one of the things that people love. I would call it my star dish, in a way. I mean, they're all very nice, but it really is a beautiful milk pudding. It has a creamy texture and has rose water in it. Actually, it reminds me of my grandmother because of the rose water. All grandmothers, or almost all grandmothers that I remember, always smelt of rose water when you hug them. So for me, it has a special emotional tie.





Cauliflower Tabbouleh Serves 4–6 as a side dish This is a gluten-free salad using cauliflower instead of bulgur wheat. Cauliflowers are usually large and quite heavy, so you can always cut yours in half and save the other half for a soup or side dish. Ingredients 200–250g/7–9oz cauliflower, quartered, outer greens removed

40g/1 1/2 oz fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

150g/5 1/2 oz fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped

3 tomatoes, finely diced For the dressing 4 tablespoons lemon juice

8–9 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

A sprinkling of freshly ground black pepper Instructions Grate the cauliflower using a box grater. You want to achieve a sandy consistency, similar to fine couscous. You can also use a food processor and pulse until you achieve the same consistency. Tip it into a large, heatproof bowl and blanch by pouring boiling water over the cauliflower and leaving it for 30 seconds (this will eliminate the bitter taste, but will keep the cauliflower crunchy). Drain, then scatter the cauliflower over a tea towel to dry completely. Tip the blanched cauliflower into a salad bowl and fluff up with a fork. Set aside to cool completely. Add the chopped parsley, mint, and spring onions to the cooled cauliflower. Mix with a fork, then stir in the diced tomatoes. Shake all the dressing ingredients together in a screw-top jar, then pour over the salad and fluff again. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve with grilled meat or other mezze dishes.



