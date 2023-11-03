Cold, Midwest winters influenced photographer and DJ Leslie Kirchhoff's most recent project, Disco Cubes. Growing up in Wisconsin, she was fascinated by nature and ice from a young age. Kirchhoff recalls pressing her nose up against a frozen lake, mesmerized by a fish swimming beneath the layer of ice. The vivid memory and the principle that ice is one of the few materials that gets less dense as it freezes inspired her bespoke ice cube business.





Her process is proprietary but Kirchhoff says she uses directional freezing in her Lincoln Heights studio. Replicating that lake and freezing from only one direction allows her to suspend anything from small flowers to company logos in a cube. All of the impurities are pushed down to the bottom, giving the cube its clarity. Experimenting with silicone molds and using botanicals from her garden in Mt. Washington, Kirchhoff takes three days to produce unique cubes.





Golden Mary + Shoyu Cubes Makes 1 cocktail A golden Bloody Mary that starts out peppery and slightly sweet, thanks solely to the tomatoes, then grows more bold and brackish as the cubes’ flavors creep in. Ingredients 2 Shoyu Cubes

2 oz [60 ml] Golden Tomato Juice

1½ oz [45 ml] vodka

¼ oz [7.5 ml] freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ tsp [2.5 g] prepared horseradish

¼ tsp [1.5 g] ground white pepper

Mini sweet yellow tomato, for garnish

Place the Shoyu Cubes into a cocktail glass. For the Shoyu Cubes (makes 12) 4 oz [120 ml] Golden Tomato Juice

1½ oz [45 ml] Worcestershire sauce

1 oz [30 ml] soy sauce

1 oz [30 ml] pickle brine

1½ tsp [7.5 ml] celery bitters

1¼ in [3 cm] cube mold For the Golden Tomato Juice 1½ lb [475 g] ripe yellow tomatoes, cored and chopped, preferably a mix of small sweet yellow tomatoes and larger heirloom varieties

Sea salt

Instructions For the Shoyu Cubes: In a large glass measuring cup, combine the tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, pickle brine, bitters, and 6 oz [180 ml] of water. Pour the mixture into the mold and freeze until solid, about 4 hours. For the Golden Tomato Juice: In a blender, blend the tomatoes until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl, pressing to extract the liquid. Season with salt. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use, or for up to 3 days. Assemble: In a cocktail shaker filled with plain ice, combine the tomato juice, vodka, lemon juice, horseradish, and white pepper. Cover, shake for 10 seconds, then double strain the drink into the glass over the cubes. Cut a small slit in the bottom of the tomato and place it on the rim of the glass to garnish. Reprinted from "Disco Cube Cocktalks" by Leslie Kirchhoff with permission by Chronicle Books, 2020.

Hand-delivered orders are available throughout Los Angeles and come with directions for tempering the ice so the cubes don't crack in cocktails. Kirchoff's book is Disco Cube Cocktails.







