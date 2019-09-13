Around the world with Rene Redzepi

Say you’re a food writer -- if the world's greatest chef asks to get coffee, would you say no? Well, maybe if you’re Esquire editor Jeff Gordinier. Eventually he agreed to the unusual request, from chef Rene Redzepi of Noma fame. What began as a tentative meeting became a friendship full of travel and adventure—taking them from jungles of Mexico to the Arctic Circle. Gordinier chronicled four years of traveling with Redzepi in a memoir: “Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World.”



