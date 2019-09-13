Stiff martinis, red uniformed waiters, and Welsh rarebit. Sit in a mahogany booth at Musso & Frank Grill on Hollywood Boulevard, and you’ll be teleported to a bygone era of Tinseltown. It’s where Good Food’s Evan Kleiman was first introduced to steamed clams and sand dabs as a child. Later this month Musso and Frank’s celebrates its centennial. Writer Lesley Balla wrote an oral history for the Hollywood Reporter about the restaurant’s glory days.
For 100 years, Musso and Frank has been a Hollywood lodestar
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia