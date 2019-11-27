Evan's Gingersnap Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

What we’re calling a sweet potato is often labeled a yam in super markets, orange inside and purple-brown outside.

For the Crust:

½ box Gingersnap Cookies

1 tsp ground ginger

6 tablespoons melted butter

Put the cookies into a plastic bag with a zip close. When you close the bag try to keep as much air out as you can. Smash the cookies with a heavy can or a rolling pin until they are crumbs. You can also pulverize the cookies in a food processor or blender.

Pour the crumbs into a bowl. Add ground ginger and butter and mix it up. Pat the crumb mixture into a pie pan. Refrigerate while you make the filling. You do not need to precook the crust.

For the Filling:

1 1/2 lb raw peeled sweet potatoes or 1 pound cooked sweet potatoes

½ cup unsalted butter, cut into tablespoon size pieces

½ - ¾ cup dark maple syrup, according to taste

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 ½ cup whole milk or half & half

Whipped Cream for serving

Preheat oven to 400º. Scrub the sweet potatoes. Make an “x” in the top with a paring knife to prevent it from exploding in the oven. Bake the potato on an aluminum foil lined small cookie sheet or shallow roasting pan for approximately 45 minutes or until very soft. Remove from oven and let cool. Turn oven down to 350º.

While the potato is roasting, brown the butter. Heat the butter in a pan over high heat so that it melts and begins to brown. Remove it from the heat and set it aside.

Once the sweet potato is cool enough to handle, peel off the skin, allowing the soft flesh to fall into a bowl. Add the maple syrup, and whisk together to a soft puree. Add the pinch of salt and brown butter into the sweet potatoes and whisk slowly until blended. Taste and adjust salt for seasoning and syrup for sweetness to your taste. Add the eggs and slowly whisk to mix. Add the milk and whisk again until blended. If you want the filling super smooth and have an immersion blender, go ahead and use it or blend the filling in a blender.

Pour the sweet potato mixture into the cookie crumb crust. Bake in a preheated 350º oven for 40 to 50 minutes or until filling is set, except for a half-dollar size circle in the middle when you gently move the pan. The filling may puff up. It will fall once cooled.

Serve with whipped cream to great acclaim.