Good Food has a tradition every December of sitting down with Celia Sack, owner of Omnivore Books in San Francisco, to discuss the best culinary tomes of the year. Trends in 2021 include Italian comfort food and regional vegan cooking. Here are her picks for the food lovers on your gift list.

Italian comfort food

Pasta

The Pasta Man: The Art of Making Spectacular Pasta

Italian American

Istria: Recipes and Stories from the Hidden Heart of Italy, Slovenia and Croatia

Gennaro’s Limoni

Let’s Eat Italy!

Vegan

The Korean Vegan

The Cajun Vegan Cookbook

The Little Pine Cookbook: Modern Plant-Based Comfort

To Asia, With Love



Last winter, Celia Sack predicted that comfort food cookbooks would remain on trend but the focus became granular, including Italian recipes and vegan global cuisine such as Joanne Lee Molinaro’s “The Korean Vegan.” Photo courtesy of Avery.

Baking

Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple

Baking for the Holidays: 50+ Treats for a Festive Season

Middle Eastern Sweets

Food history and writing

My Place at the Table: A Recipe for a Delicious Life in Paris

Black Food

At the Chinese Table: A Memoir with Recipes

The Kitchen Whisperers: Cooking with the Wisdom of Our FriendsTaming Fruit: How Orchards Have Transformed the Land, Offered Sanctuary and Inspired Creativity

Preserving

Fermentation: River Cottage Handbook No. 18

Tsukemono Recipes Cookbook

Homecooks looking for a challenge

The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know

Filipinx: Heritage Recipes From the Diaspora

Under Coconut Skies: Feasts & Stories from the Philippines