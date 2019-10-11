Crispy, chewy, and cheesy—pan pizza is having a moment

Reprinted with permission from Perfect Pan Pizza by Peter Reinhart, copyright © 2019. Photo credit: Johnny Autry. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc

For some pizza obsessives, an ideal pie might involve a wood-fired oven and an ultra-thin crust. But there’s a growing interest in pizza that’s baked in an oven and cut into thick, doughy squares. Sometimes there’s ample layer of golden-brown cheese that’s baked to the edge of the pan.

Peter Reinhart is a baking expert and educator. He’s passionate about pan pizza in all its forms, from Detroit style to Sicilian squares to focaccia. He’s even written a how-to, called “Perfect Pan Pizza.”