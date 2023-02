Writer Gideon Brower reveals that edible underwear, the nostalgic gag gift, was never originally intended to be worn or eaten. The inventors admit that “Candypants” were created to be a sexual parody. The history of the edible undies was stranger than one could imagine and involves children’s theater, cutting-edge food science, disco, Tokyo Rose, and a suitcase stuffed with cash, starting in the early 1970s.