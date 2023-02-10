Consider that of the 9,000 breweries in the United States, less than 60 are Black-owned. Over the last 5 years, Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter have worked to instigate diversity inclusion and racial equity in craft beer. The duo operates Crowns & Hops in Inglewood and recently collaborated with Allagash Brewing Company from Maine.

When Hunter met Rob Tod at a brewers’ conference, Allagash’s founder was curious to know more about the 8 Trill Initiative that the Crowns & Hops owners founded. Hunter calls their collaboration with proceeds going to the initiative a “deliciously curious beer.” Pairing the crisp taste of Crowns & Hops’ 8 Trills Pils pilsner and with notes of bourbon, vanilla, and oak from Allagash Curieux, Cur-8 pilsner was born. With a 6% ABV, the alcohol content is comparable to many IPAs on the market.

“Creativity with a phenomenal cause is something we’ve accomplished here,” says Hunter.



Cur-8 blends Crowns & Hops’ 8 Trills Pils pilsner and with notes of bourbon, vanilla, and oak from Allagash Curieux, with proceeds benefiting the 8 Trill Initiative which promotes racial equity in brewing. Photo courtesy of Allagash Brewing Company.