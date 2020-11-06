Innocence and idealism lost: Andy Ricker closes all Pok Pok locations

Andy Ricker’s MAMA Phat from his book “Pok Pok Noodles.” Ricker recently chose to close all of his Pok Pok restaurants.

Andy Ricker’s MAMA Phat from his book “Pok Pok Noodles.” Ricker recently chose to close all of his Pok Pok restaurants. Photo by Austin Bush.

Andy Ricker opened the first Pok Pok in Portland in 2005 when he said finding Thai food in the U.S. was difficult unless you lived in Los Angeles and were in the know. Subsequent locations, success, and cookbooks followed. From Thailand where he has permanently relocated, Ricker speaks with Good Food about coming up in the restaurant world, how the industry has changed in the last 15 years, and the new generation of chefs who will carry the torch.

