After losing their jobs in the pandemic, sisters Celene and Tara Carrara decided to open a pop-up from the driveway of their childhood home. With a hippie father and a flight attendant mother, they describe their earliest food memories on a Balinese compound eating rice and chile. Wrapped in wax paper and banana leaves, bungkus is a traditionally transportable Balinese street food. Bungkus Bagus is their pop-up serving Indonesian street food including bungkus, slow-cooked chicken curry, sambal goreng, and coconut rice with lemongrass.
