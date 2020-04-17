As cherries blossom in Bakersfield, how are farmers staying safe while harvesting them?

Hosted by
Eighty-five percent of income for Murray Family Farms occurs each season with 500 people hand-picking cherries.

Eighty-five percent of income for Murray Family Farms occurs each season with 500 people hand-picking cherries. Photo credit: Image by Couleur/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson reports on the first cherries of the season with Steven Murray Jr., a farmer with Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield. He describes the largest crop in a decade, isolating on the family farm in Idaho prior to harvest, and what health and safety precautions he’s taking in the orchards.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia