Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson reports on the first cherries of the season with Steven Murray Jr., a farmer with Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield. He describes the largest crop in a decade, isolating on the family farm in Idaho prior to harvest, and what health and safety precautions he’s taking in the orchards.
As cherries blossom in Bakersfield, how are farmers staying safe while harvesting them?
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia