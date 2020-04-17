We continue with our weekly look at how food gets to our tables. Today we turn to the source: farmers. Gelasio Venegas now wears gloves and masks when picking strawberries. He is one of the few farmers who feels safe and has paid sick leave.

Celso Guevarra has a different reality in Ventura County, where 80% of his 200 coworkers are indigenous people who speak regional languages. They find communication difficult and lacking. They also share close living quarters, where isolation is not an option.