Some California farmers feel safe during COVID-19, others can’t even isolate

Farm workers in Fresno, California are experiencing all sorts of challenges during this pandemic.

We continue with our weekly look at how food gets to our tables. Today we turn to the source: farmers. Gelasio Venegas now wears gloves and masks when picking strawberries. He is one of the few farmers who feels safe and has paid sick leave.

Celso Guevarra has a different reality in Ventura County, where 80% of his 200 coworkers are indigenous people who speak regional languages. They find communication difficult and lacking. They also share close living quarters, where isolation is not an option.

