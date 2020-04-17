KCRW lost a dear colleague Matt Holzman this week. We revisit a segment from 2010, as Holzman realizes polite conversation should exclude talk of religion, money, sex, politics, and the culinary minefield of tacos.
Remembering KCRW’s Matt Holzman and his favorite tacos in LA
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia