Remembering KCRW’s Matt Holzman and his favorite tacos in LA

Hosted by
Matt Holzman said tacos are a culinary minefield that should be omitted from polite conversations.

Matt Holzman said tacos are a culinary minefield that should be omitted from polite conversations. Photo credit: KCRW

KCRW lost a dear colleague Matt Holzman this week. We revisit a segment from 2010, as Holzman realizes polite conversation should exclude talk of religion, money, sex, politics, and the culinary minefield of tacos.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia