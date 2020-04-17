Breaking the fast with chef Sami Tamimi: Consider labneh balls

Chef Sami Tamimi recommends labneh balls to break the fast during Ramadan.

Chef Sami Tamimi recommends labneh balls to break the fast during Ramadan. Photo credit: Jenny Zarins

Sharing, gathering, and giving are traditions synonymous with Ramadan, according to Sami Tamimi. He revisits family traditions in Palestine, preservation and pickling techniques, and his favorite sweets. Tamimi shares how to make labneh at home from his forthcoming book “Falastin.”

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia