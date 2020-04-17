Sharing, gathering, and giving are traditions synonymous with Ramadan, according to Sami Tamimi. He revisits family traditions in Palestine, preservation and pickling techniques, and his favorite sweets. Tamimi shares how to make labneh at home from his forthcoming book “Falastin.”
Breaking the fast with chef Sami Tamimi: Consider labneh balls
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia