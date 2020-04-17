Ramadan is a time of renewal and reflection when Muslims fast during daylight hours of the holy month. Rabia Ahmadi explains traditional foods, when children begin fasting, and if devotion will be different this year because of stay-at-home mandates.
Fasting during Ramadan while sheltering at home
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia