Fasting during Ramadan while sheltering at home

Without distractions of going to work or school, fasting during the holy month may prove more difficult than in years past. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Without distractions of going to work or school, fasting during the holy month may prove more difficult than in years past. Photo credit: Pixabay. Photo credit: Sharon Ang/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

Ramadan is a time of renewal and reflection when Muslims fast during daylight hours of the holy month. Rabia Ahmadi explains traditional foods, when children begin fasting, and if devotion will be different this year because of  stay-at-home mandates.

