There is a certain satisfaction in pulling the tab on a tin of canned fish to reveal silvery sardines. Now more than ever, tinned fish is having a moment. Though a simple meal of sardines and toast can be delicious, Bart van Olphen has creative, easy recipes from his book “The Tinned Fish Cookbook.”
Incorporating sardines, anchovies, tuna, and herring into quick and easy meals
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia