Incorporating sardines, anchovies, tuna, and herring into quick and easy meals

Smoked Herring Shakshuka is the perfect tinned fish breakfast or lunch, according to Bart van Olphen. Photo credit: David Loftus

There is a certain satisfaction in pulling the tab on a tin of canned fish to reveal silvery sardines. Now more than ever, tinned fish is having a moment. Though a simple meal of sardines and toast can be delicious, Bart van Olphen has creative, easy recipes from his book The Tinned Fish Cookbook.” 

The cover of “The Tinned Fish Cookbook.” Image courtesy of The Experiment Publishing
