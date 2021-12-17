With the last market report of the year, correspondent Gillian Ferguson is joined by Matt Biancaniello, who is making a gin cocktail of stinging nettles with satsuma juice, and adding allspice and cacao. The flavor of the stinging nettle is like “spinach on steroids,” he says. He is using nettles from Schaner Family Farms and suggests replacing them in a spanakopita and on pizza.

It’s the start of citrus season when Troy Regier brings his satsumas to market. Known for his peaches, the satsumas can spend three months on a tree and get sweeter. A Japanese variety, different from a Cutie found in a grocery store, these satsumas are seedless and easy to peel. Depending on the weather, he is hoping the fruit will be available until March.

2 oz. Stinging Nettle Infused gin

Ingredients

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz agave syrup (1:1 ratio of agave nectar to water)

1 oz of fresh satsuma juice (with or without the rind)

Garnish: Cacao nibs

Instructions