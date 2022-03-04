San Franciscan Curtis Kimball decided to make sidewalk pancakes to bring his community together and make new connections.



With two children under age 5, Curtis Kimball served plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip versions at his neighborhood pancake party. Photo courtesy of Curtis Kimball.



With an electric griddle and an extension cord, Curtis Kimball posted flyers in his Bernal Heights neighborhood and made pancakes to bring people together. Photo courtesy of Curtis Kimball.