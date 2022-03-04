Good Food How to make friends in SF? Host pancake parties Hosted by Evan Kleiman Mar. 04, 2022 Food & Drink Listen 10 min MORE To foster new connections, Curtis Kimball offered sidewalk pancakes to his San Francisco neighbors. Photo courtesy of Curtis Kimball. San Franciscan Curtis Kimball decided to make sidewalk pancakes to bring his community together and make new connections. With two children under age 5, Curtis Kimball served plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip versions at his neighborhood pancake party. Photo courtesy of Curtis Kimball. With an electric griddle and an extension cord, Curtis Kimball posted flyers in his Bernal Heights neighborhood and made pancakes to bring people together. Photo courtesy of Curtis Kimball. Support KCRW — your daily lifeline. KCRW stands by our mission to serve our community in all the ways we can during this difficult time. We are here to provide you with local news, public health information, music for your spirit, and cultural connection. Stay up to date and sign-up for our newsletters. And, If at this time you are in a position to support our efforts, please consider making a donation. Sign-up for our newsletters. Make a donation. Credits Host: Evan Kleiman Producers: Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin