Food, like people, adapt. Open the website of Lasita and see a phrase that might as well be the mantra for 2021: New chapter, New beginning. Born from a pivot, Lasa’s Chase Valencia is back with Nico de Leon at Far East Plaza in Chinatown with a new concept that continues to celebrate the flavors they grew up with. Valencia describes the point of view he wanted to share, hoping that guests make the restaurant part of their weekly routine, for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”