“I began to crave those complex and fiery scents and flavors that I had spent my childhood scorning,” writes Lyn Nguyen, who grew up in Miami at the knees of her mother Tung Nguyen, a Vietnamese refugee, and Katherine Manning, an Iowan who traded in cornfields for palm trees. A chance meeting led the elder women to open Miami’s first Vietnamese restaurant — Hy Vong. In “Mango and Peppercorns,” the three women write about their personal memories, from Tung selling soup on the streets of Saigon to Kathy whetting Miami’s appetite with “Vietnamese hot dogs.”
An odd coupling leads to the first Vietnamese restaurant in Miami
