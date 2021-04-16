Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson discovers how Chef Angie Lee of Caravan Swim Club at the Hotel June is using squash blossoms. She will be stuffing the squash blossom flower with Oaxacan cheese and plating with rojo salsa for next week’s Earth Day celebration. Next, Hugo Sanchez of Valdivia Farms is the first to bring the blossoms to market and shares when the planting season begins and explains how to harvest both the zucchini and flower.
Who says LA doesn’t have seasons? The farmer’s market defies assumptions
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson