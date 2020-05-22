The documentary ‘Honeyland’ captures a story of resilience

“Honeyland” was nominated for Best Documentary and Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, the only documentary in the history of the Oscars to receive a nomination in the latter category.

The star of the documentary “Honeyland” is Haditze, a woman living in a remote settlement in the Macedonian mountains with her elderly mother. To help them survive, she cultivates honey from wild bees. “Honeyland” was the most awarded film at 2019’s Sundance festival and received two Oscar nominations. Directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov share the process of following Haditze over three years.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia