The star of the documentary “Honeyland” is Haditze, a woman living in a remote settlement in the Macedonian mountains with her elderly mother. To help them survive, she cultivates honey from wild bees. “Honeyland” was the most awarded film at 2019’s Sundance festival and received two Oscar nominations. Directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov share the process of following Haditze over three years.
The documentary ‘Honeyland’ captures a story of resilience
