Ham and lamb are traditional centerpieces for Easter. Michal Korkosz offers alternative menus that are vegetarian-forward and inspired by Polish cuisine, from a soup with a sourdough base to the ubiquitous pierogi. His cookbook is “Fresh from Poland.”
Celebrating Easter with a meat-free menu
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia