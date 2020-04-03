Celebrating Easter with a meat-free menu

Zurek with Dried Porcini from “Fresh from Poland.”

Zurek with Dried Porcini from "Fresh from Poland." Photo credit: Michal Korkosz

Ham and lamb are traditional centerpieces for Easter. Michal Korkosz offers alternative menus that are vegetarian-forward and inspired by Polish cuisine, from a soup with a sourdough base to the ubiquitous pierogi. His cookbook is “Fresh from Poland.”

The cover of “Fresh from Poland.” Photo courtesy of The Experiment Publishing
Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia