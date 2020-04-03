Farmers markets in the age of social distancing

A sign at the Santa Monica Farmers Market reminds shoppers to stay six feet apart.

A sign at the Santa Monica Farmers Market reminds shoppers to stay six feet apart. Photo credit: Gillian Ferguson

 Earlier this week, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti suspended farmers markets until organizers can show their plans to keep people safe. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson assures us it’s business as usual – as long as we’re abiding by social distancing mandates and protections. Also, we give tips on what to do with that celery in your CSA box.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia