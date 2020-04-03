Earlier this week, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti suspended farmers markets until organizers can show their plans to keep people safe. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson assures us it’s business as usual – as long as we’re abiding by social distancing mandates and protections. Also, we give tips on what to do with that celery in your CSA box.
Farmers markets in the age of social distancing
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia