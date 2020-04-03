Celebrating Passover traditions and hosting your seder

Hosted by
Wise Sons’ Brisket from “Eat Something.”

Wise Sons’ Brisket from “Eat Something.” Photo credit: Mare Caruso

Matzo balls, charoset, chopped liver, brisket, potato kugel, and macaroons all make for the perfect Passover seder. Evan Bloom, co-founder of Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen in San Francisco’s Mission District, reminisces about annual seders. He also shares recipes for his favorite holiday dishes from his cookbook “Eat Something.”

The cover of “Eat Something.” Photo courtesy of Chronicle Books
Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia