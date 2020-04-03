Matzo balls, charoset, chopped liver, brisket, potato kugel, and macaroons all make for the perfect Passover seder. Evan Bloom, co-founder of Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen in San Francisco’s Mission District, reminisces about annual seders. He also shares recipes for his favorite holiday dishes from his cookbook “Eat Something.”
Celebrating Passover traditions and hosting your seder
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia