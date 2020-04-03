Cooking and baking are pastimes that heal. Author Julie Jones (“The Pastry School”) started documenting her baking during a stressful time in her life. With baking in full swing as many stay at home, Jones guides us through different types of pastry dough, including hot water crust. She then talks about techniques and designs for decorative, show-stopping desserts.

The cover of “The Pastry School.” Photo courtesy of Kyle Books The cover of “The Pastry School.” Photo courtesy of Kyle Books