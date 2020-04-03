Bookkeeping at a restaurant has always been tricky. The coronavirus has made everything more tenuous. Dina Samson, co-owner of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, discusses the economics of shuttering the doors in the hopes of saving her restaurants.
Owner of Superfine Pizza and Rossoblu explains economics of keeping a restaurant afloat
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia