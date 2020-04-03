Observing shabbat and Passover via Zoom

Hosted by
Seder plate.

Seder plate. Photo credit: Valerie Hinojosa/CC 2.0, via Flickr

Holidays are intended to be celebrations with family and friends. What happens when we need to social distance from those we love most? Rabbi Susan Goldberg discusses how to observe shabbat and Passover with virtual technology.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia