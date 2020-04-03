Challenges facing truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic

Jay Singh in his truck.

Jay Singh in his truck. Photo courtesy of Jay Singh

Being a truck driver already has its challenges, long days of solitude with brief breaks for food and respite. In Sam Bloch’s piece for The Counter, truck driver Jay Singh describes life on the road and the issues he’s facing in the age of COVID-19.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia