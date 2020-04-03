Being a truck driver already has its challenges, long days of solitude with brief breaks for food and respite. In Sam Bloch’s piece for The Counter, truck driver Jay Singh describes life on the road and the issues he’s facing in the age of COVID-19.
Challenges facing truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia