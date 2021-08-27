How ‘bout them apples? ‘Tis the season at the farmer’s market

Hosted by
Mike Cirone of Sea Canyon lines the table at the farmer’s market from sweet to tart with 13 varieties of 60 currently available throughout the season.

Mike Cirone of Sea Canyon lines the table at the farmer’s market from sweet to tart with 13 varieties of 60 currently available throughout the season. Photo by Gillian Ferguson.

With Rosh Hashanah a week from Monday, market correspondent Gillian Ferguson visits the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market with chef Megan Tucker of the vegan Jewish deli Mort & Betty’s. Tucker prepares an apple-stuffed challah and a pumpkin-apple babka to bring sweetness into the new year. On the savory side, she reduces apples down to a syrup instead of balsamic vinegar for her agua dulce. For her apple cake, Tucker replaces eggs with flaxseed meal and turmeric for color to keep it vegan. And Mike Cirone kicks off apple season with 13 of 60 varieties available this week.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson