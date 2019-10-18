A new web series mines LA’s unsung neighborhoods for good eats and stories

If you’ve been following the new-look LA Times Food section, there’s a good chance you know the name Lucas Kwan Peterson. Maybe you saw his ranking of fast food french fries or watched his hilarious videos like the one in which he tries to peel garlic.



Now Lucas is producing and hosting a new show for the LA Times. It’s called Off Menu, and it launched this week. Over ten episodes, he explores some of our city’s most interesting neighborhoods, with the help of some friends.