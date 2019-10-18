An outsider perspective on Japanese home cooking

Ivan Orkin is the chef and restaurateur behind Ivan Ramen in New York. He’s a rarity in the highly competitive world of ramen chefs: for one, he’s Jewish, and he hails from Long Island. Together with Chris Ying, he’s written a book about Japanese home cooking from an outsider’s point of view, “The Gaijin Cookbook.”

