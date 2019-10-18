Asian flavors and tacos marry well at Chinitos Tacos in Lakewood

A burnt cheese taco at Chinito's Tacos in Lakewood.

A burnt cheese taco at Chinito's Tacos in Lakewood. Photo credit: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times © 2019

LA Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega is back from maternity leave with a report from Lakewood. It was there she recently encountered a Cambodian chef named Beeline Krouch, who calls himself “Mexican at heart.” A protege of Thomas Ortega, Krouch opened Chinitos Tacos in 2018. He’s fond of wedding Asian flavors with taco fillings, such as five spice-braised barbacoa and chicken marinated in ponzu and lemongrass. Escárcega also notes that the burnt cheese tacos are especially popular with keto diners.

