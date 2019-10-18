LA Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega is back from maternity leave with a report from Lakewood. It was there she recently encountered a Cambodian chef named Beeline Krouch, who calls himself “Mexican at heart.” A protege of Thomas Ortega, Krouch opened Chinitos Tacos in 2018. He’s fond of wedding Asian flavors with taco fillings, such as five spice-braised barbacoa and chicken marinated in ponzu and lemongrass. Escárcega also notes that the burnt cheese tacos are especially popular with keto diners.
Asian flavors and tacos marry well at Chinitos Tacos in Lakewood
