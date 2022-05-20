Ben Mims speaks with Stephanie Chin, co-founder of Gather For Good, a community organization of chefs, farmers, purveyors, winemakers and restaurant owners who are raising money for charities that work on immigration, reproductive rights, the environment and social justice.

Chen explains the impetus for Gather For Good: "We saw a real need for a platform for people in the food industry to be able to come together, bring their communities together, and really do some good."

Since their founding in 2017, they've helped raise over $200,000 for over 45 different charities.

On May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gather For Good is hosting a cake walk with nonprofit Regarding Her, to support reproductive rights across the country. They’re raising money for Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) and Plan C. The cake walk will be hosted by Redbird LA, and attendees can buy whole cakes or slices from pastry chefs.

Lady & Larder, a neighborhood cheese shop in Santa Monica, will offer cake at the event Lady & Larder co-founder Sarah Simms and Director of Operations Katie Miller plan to serve a non-traditional dessert at the cake walk.

With cherry season in bloom, the duo will work with Murray Family Farms to incorporate "the acid profile [of the cherries] with a goat cheese moment."