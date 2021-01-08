Dakota Kim is a food writer living in Pasadena. A year ago, she and her husband had their first baby. Before the baby, she’d see her parents once a month. Now, they’re visiting twice a week. Combine the pandemic, a new baby with an overly exuberant mother who likes to cook, and you have a fridge war. Kim and Nick Tashjian produced her story as a part of KCRW’s Independent Producer Project.
Dakota Kim on fighting with her Korean mother for space in the fridge
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson