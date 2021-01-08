Dakota Kim on fighting with her Korean mother for space in the fridge

Food writer Dakota Kim describes playing Jenga in the refrigerator with the containers of Korean food her mother voraciously makes and brings over during the pandemic.

Food writer Dakota Kim describes playing Jenga in the refrigerator with the containers of Korean food her mother voraciously makes and brings over during the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Dakota Kim is a food writer living in Pasadena. A year ago, she and her husband had their first baby. Before the baby, she’d see her parents once a month. Now, they’re visiting twice a week. Combine the pandemic, a new baby with an overly exuberant mother who likes to cook, and you have a fridge war. Kim and Nick Tashjian produced her story as a part of KCRW’s Independent Producer Project.

